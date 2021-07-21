The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 204,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after buying an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

