Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

