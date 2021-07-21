Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 408.42% and a negative return on equity of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGLB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80.

Several brokerages have commented on SGLB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

