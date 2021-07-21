Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market cap of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

