Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Down 6.5%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 18,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,822,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.