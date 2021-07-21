Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Porch Group stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.