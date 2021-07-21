Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

KYMR opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.