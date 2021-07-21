Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.