AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

