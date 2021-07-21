Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.