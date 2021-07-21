Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

