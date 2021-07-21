CIBC Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.