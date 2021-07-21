Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMNSF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Elementis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.