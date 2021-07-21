23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.21

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.21 and last traded at 9.37, with a volume of 30319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ME. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

