Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

GCTAF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

