Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.20. Zhihu shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 4,084 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

