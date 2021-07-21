Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of AMTB opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

