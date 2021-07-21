Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

