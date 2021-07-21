Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.52.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,517,055.65. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

