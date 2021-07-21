MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.86.
Shares of MEG opened at C$7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
