MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

Shares of MEG opened at C$7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

