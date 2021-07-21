Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$4.04.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.1859296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

