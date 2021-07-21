Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

