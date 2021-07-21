IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

