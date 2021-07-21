Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the year.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cryoport by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cryoport by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.