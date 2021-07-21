Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

