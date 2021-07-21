Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

