TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 161,020 shares of company stock worth $2,056,027. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

