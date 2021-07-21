Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.45 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.91 ($5.77).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.