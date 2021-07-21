Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Lowered to $22.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.27.

NOG opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

