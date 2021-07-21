Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

