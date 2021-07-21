Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $17.94. Astronics shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 549 shares traded.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

