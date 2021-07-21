Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

MOLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

