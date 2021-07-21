Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,114.64. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $1,168,407.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,512 shares of company stock worth $35,103,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
