Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

MXCHF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.