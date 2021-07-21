Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declines By 25.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

