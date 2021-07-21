Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 25.0%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

