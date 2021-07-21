Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.89 and last traded at $110.89. 1,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 69,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

