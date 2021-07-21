Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

FBIO stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.