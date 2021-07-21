Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

