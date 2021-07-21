Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CATB opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.