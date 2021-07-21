Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.61. Dover has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

