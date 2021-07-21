Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MNRL stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

