Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
