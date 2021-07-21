Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

