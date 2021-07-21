MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKSI stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.98. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

