Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $781.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

