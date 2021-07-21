Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

