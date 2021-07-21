Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

ORIC opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $727.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

