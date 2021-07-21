Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.41.

LITE opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

