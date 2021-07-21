Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,743.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

