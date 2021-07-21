Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.11 ($57.78).

EPA ALO opened at €36.04 ($42.40) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.98.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

